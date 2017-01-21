AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has hired Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn announced the hiring Saturday of Lindsey, who spent last season in the same job at Arizona State. He replaces Rhett Lashlee, who left to become UConn’s offensive coordinator.

Lindsey worked on Auburn’s staff during the 2013 national championship season as an offensive analyst, then spent two years as the offensive coordinator at Southern Miss.

Lindsey coached Conference USA’s 2015 Offensive Player of the Year Nick Mullens at Southern Miss.

Arizona State averaged 33.3 points and 390.8 yards per game last season.

Auburn went 8-5 last season and lost to Oklahoma 35-19 in the Sugar Bowl. The Tigers were No. 24 in the final rankings.

At Southern Miss, Lindsey’s offense broke five single-season school records in 2015, including passing yards, total yards, touchdowns, points and completions. The Golden Eagles ranked 12th in points and passing yards per game.

“I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our offense and his strength in developing quarterbacks makes him the perfect fit,” Malzahn said.

“Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession,” he said.

Like Malzahn, Lindsey is a former high school coach.

He coached Parade All-American and Georgia quarterback signee Hutson Mason at Lassiter High School in Georgia. Matson set state records for passing yards and touchdowns in 2009.

Auburn ranked 112th nationally in passing offense last season, averaging 169.5 yards per game. Former Baylor starter Jarrett Stidham will compete with returning starter Sean White at quarterback during the spring.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus