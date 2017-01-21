DENVER (AP) - Tens of thousands of people - some with dogs at their sides - marched in downtown Denver on Saturday in support of women and other causes and in protest against President Donald Trump and various other issues.

Organizers estimated more than 100,000 people showed up by about noon Saturday although police wouldn’t confirm that number.

Saturday’s crowd was the largest in Denver since the victory rally after the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl last year, according to an Associated Press photographer who covered both events.

There were no reports of major disturbances during the event. Despite delays and pauses caused by the large number of people packed into the area, people remained mostly polite and patient.

Marches also were held elsewhere in Colorado, including Colorado Springs.

In Denver, there were many home-made signs with positive and negative messages about racial equality, environment, health care and Trump.

Emily Coffee, of Lafayette, said she had been attending peace marches since she was 8 years old and came to Denver Saturday with her mother and others.

“I absolutely couldn’t stay home,” Coffee, 20, said.

Coffee said she was marching against the general state of the world today, such as racism and sexual assault.

“We normalize behavior that has been abnormal and concerning for centuries,” she said.

While Trump represents a view of the world she doesn’t want to live in, she said, “it’s about so much more than one world leader.”

Brian Lewis, 21, also of Lafayette, said he took issue with the rhetoric of the election and the Trump administration.

“What brings me out today is grave concerns over the new administration and some of the different approaches that it has been taking in electing a cabinet and disseminating information, particularly through social media sources like Twitter, and as well as just the general behavior and actions of the administration,” Lewis said.

There were few incidents where police had to get involved. Denver police spokesman John White told The Denver Post that three men were arrested during the march - one in connection with assaulting a peace officer, another for possessing an illegal knife and the third on an active warrant. As of 1 p.m., no women had been arrested.

But generally people were peaceful, in high spirits and appeared to enjoy the spectacle.

Early in the event, people chanted “March! March! March” to get others moving.

“It’s not a march. It’s a stand. I’m taking a stand,” Grace Morlock, 69, joked to The Post.

Morlock said she took a standing-room-only bus from Longmont to participate in her first-ever political rally.

