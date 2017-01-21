A post-inauguration “Women’s March” in Washington, D.C. was rerouted Saturday after the protest drew in hundreds of thousands of more participants than organizers had expected.

Attendees had been slated to march from the National Mall to the White House during Saturday’s rally, but changed plans after being told that the sheer number of protesters had made it logistically impossible to congregate outside the president’s home.

“They are going to tell the crowd they can go to the Ellipse if they want, but they are not doing the normal parade route, there [are] too many people,” Christopher Geldart, director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, told the Washington Post.

Organizers of the march had been granted a permit allowing for a gathering of 200,000 attendees, though preliminary reports have placed the actual number of participants at upwards of twice that amount.

More than 470,000 people had utilized Washington’s mass transit system as of 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the Washington Post, setting a new record with respect to weekend ridership in addition to shattering statistics from the day before during Mr. Trump’s swearing-in.

“This is the upside of the downside. This is an outpouring of democracy like I’ve never seen in my very long life,” liberal feminist icon Gloria Steinem said during Saturday’s march.

By comparison, Metro recorded 193,000 trips as of 11 a.m. a day prior on Inauguration Day, the Post reported. Mr. Trump accused the media on Saturday of lying about the size of the crowd during his swearing-in, and insisted his audience extended from the west lawn of the Capitol practically all the way to the Washington Monument.

“It looked like, honestly, like a million and half people,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “Whatever it was, it was. It went all the way back to the Washington Monument. We had a massive field of people, packed.”

Beyond the Beltway, meanwhile, Women’s Marches in other cities around the world on Saturday were similarly revised when the number of participants far surpassed organizers’ expectations. Hundreds of thousands of protesters reportedly gathered for a solidarity event in Chicago, once again making it logistically impossible to conduct a march through the city as initially planned.

“Our march route is flooded. There is no safe way to march. We are just going to sing and dance and make our voices heard here,” organizer Ann Scholhmer told attendees, the Chicago Tribune reported.

