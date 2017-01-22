The NFC championship game is expected to close out the Georgia Dome with a shootout, with oddsmakers expecting 60 points combined from the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

That game opens conference championship Sunday at 3:05 p.m. on Fox, with the winner headed to Super Bowl 51 in Houston to take on the winner of the late game between the Patriots and Steelers.

Pittsburgh is a 4 1/2-point underdog in New England, where the weather shouldn’t be a huge factor. It’s cloudy, but the temperature should not drop below 35 degrees. That game starts around 6:40 p.m. on CBS.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus