FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The Patriots will have a healthy complement of receivers for their AFC championship game matchup with the Steelers.

Receiver Michael Floyd, acquired in December following an ankle injury to Danny Amendola, is listed as inactive for Sunday’s game. Rookie Malcolm Mitchell returns to the active list after missing last week’s divisional-round win over Houston with a knee issue.

Tight end Ladarius Green is on the inactive list for Pittsburgh, and will sit out his fifth straight game with a concussion. Joining him as inactive for the Steelers are receiver Demarcus Ayers, quarterback Zach Mettenberger, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz, linebacker L.J. Fort, defensive end Johnny Maxey and tackle Brian Mihalik.

Other inactive players for the Patriots are rookie cornerback Cyrus Jones, tackle LaAdrian Waddle, cornerback Justin Coleman, rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett, receiver D.J. Foster and safety Jordan Richards.

