NEW YORK (AP) - Emmy-award winning actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Saturday, Feb. 4, when The Associated Press individual awards will be announced.

Country star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl the next day in Houston. Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and has hosted the ACM Awards for four consecutive years.

The two-hour prime-time honors special recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2016 season will air at 8 p.m. on Fox. Among the awards presented are the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. The newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced during the program.

Key is the co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” with Jordan Peele. The show won the 2016 Emmy Award for outstanding variety sketch series, with Key being individually nominated for acting and co-writing with Peele. Key was previously nominated for five Emmy Awards for his work on the show, as well as a 2016 Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus