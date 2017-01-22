EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - The University of Oregon says the co-offensive coordinator on the football team will be fired following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The school in a statement Sunday says David Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment has started following his arrest Saturday evening by the Eugene Police Department.

Oregon announced hiring Reaves on Tuesday.

He was previously the associate head coach and tight ends coach under new University of Oregon head coach Willie Taggart at South Florida.

Records show Reaves was no longer in custody on Sunday.

