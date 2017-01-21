President Trump took to Twitter Sunday to tweak the protesters who flooded the National Mall a day earlier, saying they might have been more effective if they’d been this active before the election.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote?” he tweeted.

He then added: “Celebs hurt cause badly.”

He also celebrated the ratings for the inauguration ceremony, which 31 million people watched part of. That was up some 49 percent over President Obama’s 2013 swearing-in, but was about 19 percent lower than Mr. Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

And Mr. Trump recounted his visit to the CIA’s headquarters in Virginia on Saturday, saying he got “long standing ovations.”

The visit has been panned by some media and blasted by Democrats who said he showed disrespect for the location, where he stood in front of the wall dedicated to CIA operatives who lost their lives on duty. But Mr. Trump disagreed with those complaints, summing up his appearance as a “WIN!”

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus