Members of President Trump’s inner circle blasted Madonna on Sunday, after the singer said she had thought about blowing up the White House.

“I mean, can you imagine saying that about President Obama?” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called the singer’s comments “destructive.”

“And I read an article or two that the Secret Service may be investigating that,” Ms. Conway said on ABC’s “This Week.”

At the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, the 58-year-old singer gave a profanity-laced speech during which she said she had thought about blowing up the White House.

“Yes, I am angry,” Madonna said. “Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Ms. Conway said the celebrity-filled Women’s March came across as out of touch with ordinary Americans.

“I just thought they missed an opportunity to be about solutions and to really fight for those millions of women whose kids are trapped in failing schools, who don’t have access to health care, who don’t have access to an economic affordable life,” she said. “I frankly didn’t see the point.”

