The winner of the AFC Championship Game receives the Lamar Hunt Trophy, signaling that you were the champion of your conference.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was handed the trophy following his team’s 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. As he was handed it, Belichick appeared to be disinterested in his trophy.

The disdain with which Bill Belichick received the Lamar Hunt trophy is truly awe inspiring pic.twitter.com/A6RG8eafCo — Jason Schwartz (@JasonSchwartz) January 23, 2017

Belichick is generally a bit grouchy about everything. But when you’ve already won the trophy six times in 16 years and are hunting for a fifth Super Bowl win, the Lamar Hunt Trophy does seem to be a bit pointless.

