The winner of the AFC Championship Game receives the Lamar Hunt Trophy, signaling that you were the champion of your conference.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was handed the trophy following his team’s 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. As he was handed it, Belichick appeared to be disinterested in his trophy.
Belichick is generally a bit grouchy about everything. But when you've already won the trophy six times in 16 years and are hunting for a fifth Super Bowl win, the Lamar Hunt Trophy does seem to be a bit pointless.