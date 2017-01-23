The patrol car of slain Florida police officer Lt. Debra Clayton was targeted by vandals over the weekend in front of the Orlando Police Department headquarters, where the car has been parked since her death.

Orlando police officials told CNN that someone vandalized the car with blue ink and knocked flowers from the hood.

Photos posted on social media by the police department showed messages such as “Tax Payer,” “Protect & Serve The Public,” and “Rapest,” scrawled on the front and side of the cruiser, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

OPD spokeswoman Wanda Miglio said police are investigating the vandalism.

“We are checking the cameras and looking for a suspect,” she told the Sentinel.

“I’m deeply saddened that someone would vandalize Lt. Debra Clayton’s vehicle,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina told CNN. “However, I’m comforted knowing the vast majority of this community loves and respects the Orlando Police Department, and the actions of one pathetic person do not reflect the feelings of this warmhearted community. “

Clayton was fatally shot Jan. 9 outside a Walmart in northwest Orlando after she approached Markeith Loyd, who was wanted for the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Mr. Loyd was captured by police on Tuesday and charged in both incidents.

Clayton, a 17-year police veteran and married mother of two, was promoted from the rank of master sergeant after her death, The Sentinel reported.

Florida State Attorney General Pam Bondi said Clayton’s husband, Seth, received a phone call last week from then-President-elect Donald Trump to offer his condolences, a local CBS News affiliate reported.

Ms. Bondi described the conversation Wednesday as “a brief, very touching, private conversation between two husbands.”

