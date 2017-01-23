KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Division III college football player facing a first-degree murder charge has been indicted.

William Riley Gaul was a freshman receiver for Maryville (Tennessee) College last November when he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emma Walker in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gaul was dismissed from the team after the arrest.

According to an indictment handed down last week, Gaul faces counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder.

Bond has been set at $1 million.

Knox County sheriff’s officials said Walker was found dead of a gunshot wound inside her house Nov. 21. Officials said evidence indicated Gaul fired shots into her bedroom from outside the house while she slept.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus