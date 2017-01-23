The Redskins have their replacement for Joe Barry.

The team announced Monday that it promoted outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator. Jim Tomsula was also hired to coach the defensive line.

This will be Manusky’s fourth time in charge of an NFL defense. His first chance came in 2007 with the San Francisco 49ers. That run coincided with the period when Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan was in a decision-making role for the 49ers. McCloughan was vice president of player personnel when Manusky was hired. He then moved to general manager.

Manusky, 50, moved from San Francisco to San Diego for a season, then to the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-15. He also played linebacker in the NFL for 12 seasons, including three for the Redskins, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Colgate in 1988.

Tomsula was the defensive line coach in San Francisco from 2007-2014, where he worked with Manusky and McCloughan. He spent the 2015 season as the 49ers coach before being fired and replaced by Chip Kelly, who was fired after one season.

More to come.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus