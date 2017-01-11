If there’s anything that former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel has in common with President Donald Trump, it’s that he understands how to handle hate.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback that essentially let his party-crazed lifestyle chase him out of the NFL, has dealt with his fair sure of haters. And because of this, he has some advice for Trump, sending this tweet to the President, then deleting his social media account.

How times have changed. Johnny Manziel speaking smooth words of wisdom to the leader of the free world about Twitter hate! #2017HistoryFactspic.twitter.com/yRCYVIfbqw — Mark Poulose (@mettaworldmark) January 23, 2017

Manziel has recently focused on returning to the NFL after dialing back his lifestyle, saying this to ESPN.

“I refuse to let my entire life of sports from the age of four be squandered by partying … Only need one team to believe in me, And I’ll do anything to make that a possibility.”

Trump is notorious for going on Twitter rants and calling out other members of the website for seemingly minuscule things.

Trump had actually been a supporter of Manziel in the past, offering this projection into his career.

Teams are making a big mistake not taking Johnny Manziel - he is going to be really good (and exciting to watch). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2014

