Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will replace the Super Bowl-bound Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan on the NFC roster for the upcoming Pro Bowl in Orlando, the league announced.

This season, Cousins threw for 4,917 yards, a Redskins’ single-season record and the third-highest total in the NFL. Cousins added 25 touchdowns through the air and threw just 12 interceptions.

Cousins will become the first Redskins quarterback to participate in the Pro Bowl since Brad Johnson in 1999. Former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was named to the Pro Bowl in the 2012 season, but was unable to participate in the game due to a knee injury.

Cousins will join Redskins’ left tackle Trent Williams in the Pro Bowl. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, tight end Jordan Reed and guard Brandon Scherff were all named to the team, but will be unable to participate due to injuries.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus