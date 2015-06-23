Quarterback coach Matt Cavanaugh has been promoted to offensive coordinator, the Washington Redskins announced Monday.

Cavanaugh replaces Sean McVay, who was hired to coach the Los Angeles Rams.

Cavanaugh was hired by Redskins coach Jay Gruden in 2015 to assist with developing Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins. He has previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

Kevin O’Connell has been hired to replace Cavanaugh as quarterbacks coach. He was the Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2015 before serving a year as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. The 31-year-old played in the NFL for five seasons, including three years under Cavanaugh.



More to come.



