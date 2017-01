The New England Patriots‘ 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game punched a ticket to the Super Bowl for Tom Brady and his teammates, and he was clearly excited.

Even though the quarterback has already been to six of them, he couldn’t contain his excitement during his postgame interview:

*Warning, language*

Brady and the Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

