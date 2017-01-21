A Muslim businessman has been revealed as the one who will bear the financial burden for a limo that was torched by protesters on Inauguration Day.

Muhammad Ashraf owns Nationwide Chauffeured Services in Northern Virginia. Last Friday, he found out that one of his drivers was behind the wheel when anti-Trump protesters smashed windows and torched the vehicle in Washington, D.C. The driver, 58-year-old Luis Villarroel, went to the hospital with cuts on his hands and arms. Mr. Ashraf may be stuck with a $70,000 car repair bill if insurance does not cover the costs.

“I really don’t think we need to take this [violent] route,” the businessman told Red Alert Politics in an exclusive interview on Monday.

Mr. Ashraftold the website, a sister publication of the Washington Examiner, that while he did not vote for President Trump, he in no way advocates for the protest tactics used in the nation’s capital last week.

“I did not agree with many of the things [Mr. Trump] said, but that still does not give me the right to go and affect someone’s livelihood,” he said. “[We’ve] been in business for over 25 years, and this is the first time this has happened.”

The “Help Nationwide Chauffered [sic] Service” GoFundMe assistance page was set up Jan. 21 by an industry ally. It has already raised $6,000.

Mr. Ashraf said any money he receives that is not needed to help his injured employee or cover the cost of limo damage will go to charity, Red Alert Politics reported.

