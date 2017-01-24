Pittsburgh police are on the hunt for a man they say bit part of his roommate’s ear off during an argument over President Donald Trump.

Marco Ortiz, 30, had doctors tend to a broken finger and reattach a portion of his ear early Monday morning after an altercation with his roommate, who allegedly went into a drunken rage and threatened to kill Mr. Ortiz over differences of opinion on Mr. Trump’s immigration policy.

“I saw the little piece [of my ear] go on the floor,” the victim told a local CBS affiliate Monday of the moment just before he ran to a gas station for help.

The suspect, a legal resident who police say they are pursing, told Mr. Ortiz that he feared he would be sent back to Mexico. The two men have shared an apartment together for the past five months.

“Anytime he’s drinking, he’s going crazy,” Mr. Ortiz said. “All he would say is, ‘if Donald Trump is going take me out, [I’ve] gotta kill so many people, then somebody [will] kill me and I am happy.’”

Mr. Ortiz was treated at a local hospital for his wounds.

