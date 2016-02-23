In a conversation with Monday Morning Quarterback’s Emily Kaplan, FOX Sports reporter and Dancing With the Stars host Erin Andrews discussed the pain and difficulty she dealt with in the aftermath of her peeping Tom scandal, but she also revealed that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Andrews, 38, found out about the diagnosis during Week 3 of the NFL season. Following the game, Andrews flew home to undergo surgery on Oct. 11.

She did not initially disclose her diagnoses with her coworkers, underwent the surgery, and against her doctors orders, worked a full game just five days later.

Andrews underwent a second surgery in Nov. 1. Doctors would inform Andrews that she would not require chemotherapy or any sort of additional radiation.

The diagnoses came shortly after she reached a civil settlement with Michael David Barrett, West End Hotel Partners and Windsor Capital Group. In 2008, Barrett rigged a peephole in a hotel room to take nude photos and video of Andrews during her stay.

The images were posted online in 2009, and by the time the case went to trial, an estimated 16.8 million had seen the images. By the end of the trail, Andrews was awarded $55 million.

FOX is broadcasting Super Bowl LI, and Andrews will be apart of the broadcast.

