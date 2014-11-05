Actress Olivia Munn is a big supporter of her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And after his Packers were eliminated in the NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons, Munn reached out to Packers supporters to thank them for the year, posting a handwritten message on Instagram.

“So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far,” Munn penned. “THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

💛💚 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

Initially, it doesn’t look like any sort of jab at Rodgers’ family. But the “off the field” part may be a vague way to describe it. Comments on her post that referenced how difficult it was for Rodgers to put up with the ongoing awkwardness with his own family were generally “hearted” by Munn on social media.

The awkwardness is mainly in reference to Rodgers’ brother, Jordan Rodgers, who appeared on The Bachelorette and ultimately proposed to Jojo Fletcher. On the show, Fletcher visited with the Rodgers family on a date. Aaron was not in attendance, and it was revealed that Aaron is essentially estranged from his entire family.

Earlier this month, the Rodgers family again took to the media to discuss Aaron’s estrangement. In an article with the New York Times, Aaron’s father Ed said that “fame can change things” and defended the discussion on The Bachelorette revealing Aaron’s estrangement, saying, “Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen … [but] it’s good to have it all come out.”

If it couldn’t get any more odd, Ed Rodgers also said that the estrangement began in 2014, a couple of months after Aaron Rodgers started dating Munn.

The quarteback has frequently been asked to address these issues with his family, but he has consistently declined, believing it is not appropriate to publicly discuss personal family issues.

