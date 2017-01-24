COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - New South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford will earn $500,000 a season plus incentives under a two-year contract approved by university trustees on Tuesday.

Wolford was a former offensive line assistant for the San Francisco 49ers who was hired earlier this month. He took over the Sean Elliott, who left last month to become Georgia State head coach.

Wolford can make an additional $135,000 in bonus money should the Gamecocks win the Southeastern Conference and national championships.

Also, trustees voted to approve a new two-year deal for co-offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon that adds $135,000 in raises over the life of the contract. McClendon will receive an extra $50,000 this season over his previous salary of $450,000. McClendon will make $515,000 in the 2018 season.

