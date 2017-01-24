COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Houston Texans owner and South Carolina alumus Bob McNair has donated $5 million to the Gamecocks planned football operations center.

The pledge to the $50 million football building was announced Tuesday on behalf of McNair and his wife, Janice. South Carolina said it has now raised $16 million toward construction.

McNair said in a statement he was happy to support the school’s project.

The planned building is a 110,000-square foot facility that will house a recruiting center, locker room, weight room, athletic training room, coaches’ offices, meeting rooms, dining room, equipment room and player areas. It will be located next to the program’s indoor practice facility and outdoor practice field.

