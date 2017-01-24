Americans are largely in agreement about two central questions regarding abortion, according to a new poll, with majorities saying the procedure should not be permissible after the first trimester or financed with taxpayer dollars.

The Marist Poll-Knights of Columbus survey released on Monday shows that a unified Republican government can enact comprehensive pro-life policy without alienating voters.

“There is a consensus in America in favor of significant abortion restrictions, and this common ground exists across party lines, and even among significant numbers of those who are pro-choice,” Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson said in a statement. “This poll shows that large percentages of Americans, on both sides of the aisle, are united in their opposition to the status quo as it relates to abortion on demand. This is heartening and can help start a new national conversation on abortion.”

The poll showed that more than 61 percent of Americans oppose using public funds to finance abortions. That number includes 87 percent of respondents who said they voted for President Trump and 39 percent of those who said they voted for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

It also found that 83 percent of Americans oppose using taxpayer dollars to finance abortion or abortion promotion overseas.

Additionally, the survey showed broad bipartisan support for limiting abortion to the first trimester. Seventy-four percent of respondents said they agree with such a restriction, including 91 percent of Mr. Trump’s backers and 55 percent of Mrs. Clinton’s.

The poll is good news for Mr. Trump, who on Monday signed an executive order cutting federal funding for abortion services and promotion overseas, including the Planned Parenthood International Federation’s $100 million annual taxpayer subsidy.

A Republican-controlled House also passed on Tuesday a bill that would prohibit taxpayer funds from financing abortions or health care plans that cover them.

The Knights of Columbus poll also showed 55 percent of Americans want the Supreme Court to weigh in again on the question of abortion.

Mr. Trump said he will announce his pick to fill the vacancy on the highest court next week.

The poll also indicates some Americans believe abortion should be legal—even if they think it’s morally wrong. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they are personally opposed to the procedure.

The survey polled 2,729 adults by telephone from Dec. 12–19. It has a 1.9 percent margin of error.

