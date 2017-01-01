Recent editorials from Georgia newspapers:

Jan. 24

The Valdosta Daily Times on deadly South Georgia storms:

Several feelings well up whenever disaster strikes home and in neighboring counties, as it did Sunday when a tornado or tornadoes devastated areas throughout South Georgia.

People who huddled in bathrooms Sunday morning to emerge safe and unscathed may wonder how they would have fared had high winds, a toppled tree or a tornado struck their homes.

Others knew exactly how they fared. Homes in Cook, Berrien, Brooks and Lowndes counties were struck by the severe weather.

Houses collapsed. Roofs caved beneath toppled trees. Vehicles were crushed. Trailers were destroyed.

At least 14 people from Cook, Berrien, Brooks and Dougherty were killed as a result of the storms. Fourteen people are dead. Their families face a loss far more devastating than a missing roof or a totaled vehicle.

They face the devastation of lives forever erased; of lives forever changed.

In the aftermath of such devastation, others will stop and ask, “Where is God when something like this happens?”

Some may reach the conclusion that God is present. He is there in the prayers of comfort. He is there in the offer of a helping hand.

Neighbors have helped neighbors in the past days. They have helped clear roads and cut trees. They have offered places to stay. They have donated food, clothing, money to the people in need.

Emergency workers, utility workers and law-enforcement have worked non-stop, saving lives, putting out fires, restoring electricity and other services, directing traffic, blockading dangerous roads, offering assistance above and beyond their official duties.

Volunteers arrived to help with shelters or chainsaws. They left the comfort of their homes to comfort those who lost homes.

As clothes and other donated goods kept arriving in Cook County Monday, officials scrambled to find places to store the items. Most disaster-relief organizations say monetary donations will do more good than the best intentions of donated goods.

Yet, some among us will forget to reflect on what could have happened.

We may feel impatient, frustrated, angry because the lights are still off or because we missed the big game due to a cable-television outage. We should count our blessings that when our lights are restored and our televisions are working, our lives will continue.

Not everyone will have that luxury.

Not after Sunday.

Not after the storms.

Jan. 24

The Chronicle of Augusta on the Atlanta Falcons:

If the Atlanta Falcons needed locker-room material - or their fans needed living-room material - to get up for the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, they got it in spades, care of a Boston Globe columnist.

In a column headlined “It’s hard to get pumped up about a Super Bowl against . Atlanta,” world-class snob Dan Shaughnessy seemed to suggest the Falcons aren’t just roadkill on the way to the next New England Patriots’ championship, but they’re not even worth braking for.

In fact, Shaughnessy suggests that the ATL is simply beneath notice - and having to play the Falcons “takes a little fun out of the experience” for the vaunted champions-in-waiting from New England.

“When it comes to Atlanta and its sports fans, we feel nothing. Maybe a little pity,” he wrote.

“The Atlanta Falcons? Meh,” he pens, using Internet shorthand for lofty indifference.

No offense to the people of Atlanta, of course, he tries to say. But “two perfectly suitable ‘new’ stadiums (Turner Field and the Georgia Dome, both built in the 1990s) have already come and gone as Atlanta teams search for support that never arrives.”

Well, no offense to the New England nobility, but this just might be the rise of the proletariat.

Indeed, Falcons fans’ clarion call has long been “Rise Up!”

We hope the Falcons use such sweeping contempt and condescension as added incentive to rise up.

Though they shouldn’t need it. This is a complete team, coached by Super Bowl-winning defensive guru Dan Quinn and captained by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan.

New England coach Bill Belichick is a master at devising defensive schemes to take away what the other team does best. But even with beast receiver Julio Jones, it’s hard to isolate what the Falcons do best.

“Not only did Atlanta have the league’s most efficient and potent offense during the regular season,” writes BleacherReport.com’s Brad Gagnon, “but the Falcons have scored 80 points in two playoff games against recent Super Bowl champions. In those victories, they’ve converted 64 percent of their third downs, they have 58 total first downs, the offense has been penalized just twice and they’ve controlled the ball for almost 67 minutes.

“In those two games, Ryan has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 9.7 yards per attempt, he has seven passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 132.6.”

This is a team to be reckoned with.

And so is this region.

Rise up!

Jan. 18

The Rome News-Tribune on the appointment of Rep. Tom Graves and the House Committee on Appropriations.:

Georgia’s clout in Congress has increased with the appointment of Rep. Tom Graves to chair the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee of the House Committee on Appropriations.

This is a key subcommittee. Its jurisdiction includes some of the most important government agencies, among them the Executive Office of the president, the Judiciary, the Treasury Department plus upwards of 20 agencies ranging from the Internal Revenue Service to the Federal Communications and the Securities and Exchange commissions.

Graves’ subcommittee will have influential input into decisions by the powerful House Appropriations Committee and thus an impact on budgeting and spending.

Graves, R-Ranger, says he is ready to start working “to mop up the mess the Obama administration made of our nation’s financial infrastructure.”

He sees his new job as “a great opportunity to slash harmful regulations, streamline outdated agency processes and free families and businesses to achieve their dreams.”

In addition, the congressman says he is “in a great position to work on new approaches to cyber security,” which should be a high priority.

This need has been driven home by the hacking of computer files of government agencies businesses for years and most recently the hacking of political parties and their officials, notably the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager - an issue that continues to boil in the post-election environment.

Graves spoke of some other priorities in an interview with Politico. A prime goal is repeal of the Dodd-Frank Act pushed through Congress in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

That law authorized creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is of special concern to Graves and his Republican colleagues.

The agency, deemed unconstitutional by a federal appeals court last fall but still functioning, is essentially unaccountable to Congress or the people. An apt description was given in an Investors Business Daily editorial which said CFPB became “an out-of-control agency that was using its unchecked authority to attack credit bureaus, auto lenders, education loans, payday lenders, prepaid cards, and collect massive amounts of sensitive financial data on millions of Americans.”

Graves wants to hold the CFPB accountable.

The congressman will work the authorizing committee leaders including Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas. Graves is also targeting Obama-era FCC regulations, particularly the “net neutrality rules” regulating the Internet, opposed by industry leaders as opening “a costly and destructive era of government micromanagement.”

John Sununu and Harold Ford Jr., co-chairmen of Broadband for America whose members include major Internet service providers, has asked Congress to step in, saying the new rules “will discourage private investment in new networks and slow down the breakneck innovation that is the soul of the Internet today.”

As for other major agencies under the purview of Graves’ subcommittee, the congressman says he doesn’t expect the IRS budget to be increased, noting “a lot of questions” remain about the agency’s targeting conservative nonprofits.

Bottom line now, Graves said: “I don’t have any concerns about any agencies needing additional dollars. They have not made a case to me that that’s required at this point.”

Clearly, Graves is on the right track in calling government agencies to account and pushing for conservative budgets in the new administration. We wish him and his colleagues success in setting things in order in Washington.

