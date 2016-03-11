Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manzielsent a message to President Donald Trump on Twitter, saying “Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. **** will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate.”

Shortly after sending the message, Manziel deleted his Twitter account.

TMZ caught up with Manziel to find out why exactly he deleted his account after sending the advice. Turns out, it’s because he wants to focus on returning to the NFL.

“Twitter has been nothing but a distraction for me,” Manzielsaid. “I’ve said all I can say. Now I need to shut the hell up and work on bettering myself and my situation.”

He also added that he wants to be more like Tom Brady as he works towards getting back into the league. Brady does not have a Twitter account.

Manziel’s off-field troubles have essentially caused the league to turn its back on him, as his ongoing alcohol issues and party-boy image have made him almost a laughingstock.

Manziel, 24, who hasn’t seen action in an NFL game since Dec. 27, 2015, played in 10 games last season, completing 129 passes for 1,500 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He added another 230 yards on the ground.

