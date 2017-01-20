Kellyanne Conway is headlining the group of speakers who will address the March for Life Friday in the nation’s capital, but she’ll be joined by a deep bench of pro-life Republican lawmakers and prominent pro-life activists.

Slated to make appearances at the largest annual pro-life gathering are Sen Joni Ernst of Iowa, Rep. Mia Love of Utah and Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey.

“I’m delighted to welcome a remarkable line-up of rally speakers for what will truly be a historic 44th annual March for Life,” Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said in a statement.

Ms. Mancini said each of the speakers exemplifies this year’s theme, “The Power of One.”

“Their words are sure to motivate the marchers, as well as the millions of pro-life Americans who will be watching, who dedicate themselves to restoring a culture of life in the United States,” she said.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to come to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life this year. Participants march from the Washington Monument to the Supreme Court to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the court decision creating a constitutional right to abortion.

Other speakers addressing the crowd this year include pro-life activist Abby Johnson, Christian author and radio host Eric Metaxas and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson.

