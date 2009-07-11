A representative for television legend Mary Tyler Moore, 80, says the actress has died.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” spokeswoman Mara Buxbaum said, an ABC affiliate reported on Wednesday. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

The entertainment website TMZ reported earlier in the day that she had been taken to a Connecticut hospital. The star was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 1966.

Generations of Americans know Moore through her work on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in the 1960s and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s.



The actress also appeared in director Robert Redford’s “Ordinary People” in 1980. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her work on the film.

