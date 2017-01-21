The crowds attending the Women’s March on Washington and the March for Life are comparable — but the amount of time the media devote to them is not.

The major television networks gave the Women’s March on Washington 129 times more coverage than last year’s March for Life, according to a study by the Media Research Center published on Wednesday.

ABC, CBS and NBC combined to spend one hour, 15 minutes and 18 seconds talking about last Saturday’s Women’s March — an explicitly pro-choice event sponsored by Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America, among other abortion advocates.

But last year, ABC was the only network that even mentioned the March for Life, devoting a total of 35 seconds to the largest pro-life rally in the world.

Of that coverage, 22 seconds came in a story about a group of high school students who attended the march but got stuck in a blizzard on their way home.

The Women’s March drew an estimated crowd of 500,000 to Washington, D.C., to protest the inauguration of President Trump. Millions more attended women’s rights rallies all across the world, including in Chicago, London and New York City.

The March for Life will hold its 44th rally on Friday and regularly draws hundreds of thousands of pro-life protesters. The 2013 march drew an estimated 650,000 to the nation’s capital alone, according to media reports at the time.

Networks that didn’t cover the March for Life gushed about the enormity of the Women’s March.

“Could it take — begin there and become something larger in terms of the empowerment of women in terms of the whole range of issues that are crucial for women and their place and their opportunity to participate in the world that we live in?” CBS’s Charlie Rose said on “This Morning” after the Women’s March.

In an email to NBC News earlier this week, the Trump administration predicted the pro-choice march would receive more media attention than the pro-life one.

“It’s a shame that the March for Life, which estimates the same number of marchers in D.C. (650,000 in 2013) and will be happening next Friday, will not get anywhere near the same amount of coverage that this march got — and those pro-life members were NOT welcome at the Women’s March,” the spokesman said.

The Alliance for Fair Coverage of Life Issues, which was formed to hold media coverage on abortion accountable, said the press has no excuse not to cover the March for Life this year.

“This year, ABC, CBS and NBC have no excuse to silence these pro-life voices,” the group said in a statement. “The networks heavily promoted the Women’s March on Washington, helping boost its attendance. Federal Planned Parenthood funding may finally be cut. The Trump administration just reinstated the Mexico City rule barring federal funding from overseas organizations that provide or promote abortion. President Donald Trump even promised to appoint a pro-life Supreme Court justice.”

