MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The Miami Dolphins still haven’t determined whether quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs surgery to repair his sprained left knee, football operations chief Mike Tannenbaum said Wednesday.

Tannehill was hurt Dec. 11 and missed the final four games of the season, and medical personnel are still assessing the severity of his ACL and MCL sprain.

“We just want to take the benefit of time and be thorough in our process, knowing that we have no more games to play, to try to get as much information as we can and make the best decision,” said Tannenbaum, who was in Mobile for the Senior Bowl.

Time could become an issue if Tannehill does require surgery, however, possibly affecting his availability for workouts this offseason and beyond.

Tannenbaum said no one test will provide a determination. Team owner Stephen Ross has been involved in the deliberations, along with Tannehill’s agent, Tannenbaum said.

“Anything like this, obviously a player ultimately decides what they want to do,” Tannenbaum said.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh recently underwent a minor knee procedure that forced him to pull out of the Pro Bowl, but he’ll be ready for the start of the offseason program, Tannenbaum said.

