Planned Parenthood claims women’s health will suffer if Congress defunds it — but a new video shows that the nation’s largest abortion provider isn’t all that interested in providing care to pregnant women who want to keep their babies.

Pro-life activists at Live Action called or visited 97 Planned Parenthood clinics around the nation, and of those, only five offered prenatal care.

“Planned Parenthood offers abortions, so they don’t offer prenatal care,” one employee at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Tempe, Arizona, says in a recorded phone conversation.

“No, we don’t do prenatal services,” an employee in Merrillville, Indiana, says. “I mean, it’s called Planned Parenthood. I know it’s kind of deceiving.”

Although only a few Planned Parenthood clinics offer prenatal care, that hasn’t stopped the company’s higher-ups from touting it as one of their primary services.

The video shows Planned Parenthood Federation of American President Cecile Richards repeating the phrase in several public appearances:

• “… prenatal care. These are the kinds of services that folks depend on Planned Parenthood for,” she says in one address.

• “… and a president who will fight for prenatal care,” she says in another speech.

Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action, said the video is more evidence that Planned Parenthood “is untrustworthy and lies repeatedly to the public.”

The video is a part of a $500,000 campaign by Live Action to “expose Planned Parenthood’s lack of health care services,” which will include testimony from former employees about what goes on behind the scenes at the abortion giant.

Ms. Rose said the series will be a “powerful argument to defund Planned Parenthood of its half a billion dollars in taxpayer funding.”

President Trump has promised to redirect Planned Parenthood’s more than $500 million annual budget to federally accredited women’s health centers that do not perform abortions.

