If all goes as planned, Snickers will air a the very first live commercial for Super Bowl LI.

The candy bar company released a trailer for their commercial, which will apparently feature Adam Driver and a horse.

Additionally, Snickers has released a few teasers showing what exactly the live commercial may be about. Well, it literally just shows a horse and a cardboard cutout.

