CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has hired Deke Adams and Terry Joseph as defensive assistant coaches.

Adams will coach the defensive line and Joseph will coach the defensive backs. The school announced both hirings in a news release Wednesday.

Adams coached under Larry Fedora at Southern Mississippi then followed him to Chapel Hill as defensive line coach for Fedora’s first season in 2012. He left for South Carolina the next year, and spent last season with East Carolina.

Adams replaces Tray Scott, who left for Mississippi.

Joseph had spent the past three seasons at Texas A&M.; He also had stops at LSU, Louisiana Tech, Tennessee and Nebraska - where he coached with current UNC linebackers coach John Papuchis.

Joseph replaces Charlton Warren, who left for Tennessee.

