Each Super Bowl provides a slew of betting options that can range from how many touchdowns will be scored, to who will lead the game in rushing, all the way to who will win the M.V.P.

But it also provides an opportunity to bet on a lot of things that don’t really have to do with the game itself, and Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will not be any different.

Sports Betting Dime is offering the standards and the unusual. For example, Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady has 1/1 odds to win the M.V.P., Falcons kicker Matt Bryant has 15/1 odds to miss an extra point and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has 9/2 odds to score the game’s first touchdown.

But here’s where things get interesting. Here are some of the more odd betting lines the website is offering.

Odds that FOX’s Joe Buck is clean-shaven: 10/1

Odds that Deflategate is not mentioned during the broadcast: 8/1

Odds that Troy Aikman’s tie has polka-dots: 13/1

Over-under on Luke Bryan’s national anthem: 1:58 minutes

Odds of Bryan wearing cowboy boots: 4/1

Odds that Lady Gaga has her belly button visible at the beginning of her halftime show: 5/8

Odds that Lady Gaga makes an anti-Trump political statement: 10/13

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus