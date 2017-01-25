A waitress in the nation’s capital was stunned over the weekend when a supporter of President Donald Trump left her a huge tip — with a message on American unity.

Jason White, a dentist from Texas, dined in one of Washington, D.C.’s Busboys and Poets restaurants on Saturday. The left-leaning diner chain prides itself on its website as being “a space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide.” Mr. White and two friends accompanying him chatted with their server, Rosalynd Harris, during their meal before leaving a $450 tip on a $72.60 bill.

The tip was a reference to Mr. Trump as the 45th U.S. commander in chief.

“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people,” Mr. White wrote on the receipt, which was shared on the restaurant’s Twitter feed. “Not race. Not gender. Just American. God Bless!”

Ms. Harris, 25, spoke to The Washington Post on Wednesday about her charitable customers.

“You automatically assume if someone supports Trump that they have ideas about you, but [the customer was] more embracing than even some of my more liberal friends, and there was a real authenticity in our exchange,” she told the newspaper. “This definitely reshaped my perspective. Republican, Democrat, liberal are all subcategories to what we are experiencing. It instills a lot of hope.”

Mr. White, 37, was also interviewed for the piece.

“We have to think about being better Americans, we have to look into ourselves and how we treat one another,” he said. “If everyone did a little something to show respect … we can love one another.”

