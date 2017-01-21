A man punched a female conservative reporter in the face at a Women’s March in Canada over the weekend, and feminists attending the rally blamed the woman.

The incident, caught on video and uploaded by Rebel Media on Sunday, shows a man with a lip ring and glasses using profanity during an interview with Sheila Gunn Reid, the media site’s Alberta bureau chief.

“Go away. Get out of my [expletive] face. I will break your camera,” the man says before taking a swing in the direction of the camera.

“You don’t have the right to film me,” he says, backing away.

“Yeah I do, and you just hit me in the face,” Ms. Reid responds.

Other marchers at the women’s rally step in to de-escalate the conflict.

“No, don’t tell me to calm down. That guy hit me in the face,” Ms. Reid tells intervening protesters.

“You’re part of the problem, not the solution,” one marcher says to the woman who was punched in the face.

“Yeah, I’m the problem, you victim-blamer,” Ms. Reid says. “That guy just hit me in the face.”

“I’m just trying to make sure nothing happens and it doesn’t escalate, OK?” a marcher wearing a white trapper hat says. “Let’s take a minute.”

(Note: Graphic language in the video.)

