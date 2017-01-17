Accused Fort Lauderdale airport gunman Esteban Santiago was indicted on 22 federal charges Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting spree that killed five people and injured six others.

Mr. Santiago faces 11 counts of performing an act of violence at an airport, six counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and five counts of causing death by use of a firearm. The 26-year-old, who had recently been treated for mental health issues, could face a maximum sentence of death or life in prison if convicted.

Authorities said Mr. Santiago boarded a plane in Anchorage, Alaska, checking a handgun before his flight. When he landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said Mr. Santiago retrieved his luggage, went into a bathroom to load his firearm and subsequently began shooting people in the baggage claim area. He killed five people and injured six others before running out of ammunition and surrendering to a police officer who responded to the scene.

Those killed in the attack are Mary Louise Amzibel, 69, of Delaware; Terry Michael Andres, 62, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Michael John Oehme, 57, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Shirley Wells Timmons, 70, of Senecaville, Ohio; and Olga M. Woltering, 84, of Marietta, Ga.

Mr. Santiago has been held in custody without bond since he was arrested at the airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida indicated Mr. Santiago would be arraigned on the federal charges Monday.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus