Barely a week out of government, former Health and Human Services secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell has nabbed a new gig: president of American University in D.C.

A veteran of the Clinton White House and charitable foundations, Mrs. Burwell oversaw the implementation of Obamacare and a $1 trillion HHS budget during the final three years of President Obama’s administration.

American University said she will succeed Neil Kerwin as president on June 1.

“My family and I are honored and excited to become a part of this vibrant AU community,” Mrs. Burwell, a West Virginia native, said in a statement released by the university. “American University’s distinctive mix of academic strengths, its influential scholars, engaged students, successful alumni and extraordinary location are great assets.”

Mr. Obama nominated Mrs. Burwell in April 2014 to replace Kathleen Sebelius, who stepped down after the rocky rollout of the Affordable Care Act’s web-based insurance exchanges.

Her nomination attracted bipartisan support, despite bitter feelings over Mr. Obama’s health care law.

Prior to leading HHS, Mrs. Burwell served as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. Her resume also includes stints at the Walmart Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Her tenure at HHS was marked by a dramatic reduction in the number of uninsured Americans, as Obamacare’s taxpayer-subsidized coverage options and “individual mandate” took root.

Yet the exchanges didn’t attract the type of young and healthy enrollees vital to making Obamacare’s economics work, and insurers responded by either leaving the program or hiking their premiums.

President Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the law alongside the Republican-led Congress and his nominee to succeed Mrs. Burwell, Rep. Tom Price of Georgia.

