GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say 25 railroad cars carrying coal derailed in northern Colorado, with some overturning and spilling their cargo.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured in the derailment late Wednesday in the small community of Lucerne, about 60 miles north of Denver. One structure was damaged.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated by Union Pacific Railroad.

