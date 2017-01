GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - East Carolina has hired Robert Prunty as defensive line coach.

Prunty had spent the past four years at Cincinnati, where he served as associate head coach, defensive ends coach and co-defensive coordinator at various points.

He had also coached at Texas Tech.

Prunty replaces Deke Adams, who left for North Carolina.

