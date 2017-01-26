WACO, Texas (AP) - A former financial aid officer at Baylor has filed a federal lawsuit claiming the university retaliated by firing her after she sought to reinstate the scholarship of a football player.

Lyn Kinyon filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Waco arguing Baylor violated federal Title IX protections when she was fired last year.

The lawsuit says the unnamed football player filed an appeal after Baylor revoked his scholarship under the claim he wasn’t truthful about his academic standing at a prior school. Kinyon says Baylor had also raised concerns about a sexual assault claim against him.

Kinyon was chairwoman of the appeals committee that determined the claims were unsubstantiated.

Baylor says in a statement that her lawsuit is without merit.

At least three lawsuits have been filed over the school’s handling of sex assault allegations.

