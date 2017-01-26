NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An ex-Vanderbilt University football player convicted in the rape of an unconscious female student is set for a March hearing.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2j65lZa ) that on March 22, attorneys for 23-year-old Brandon Vandenburg will argue for a new trial. The hearing is a procedural requirement to appeal to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

Vandenburg was found guilty in June of five counts of aggravated rape and other charges. He’s serving a 17-year prison term in West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee, for his role in the June 2013 dorm rape.

Another former player, Cory Batey, received a 15-year sentence for his role in the rape.

Two others, Brandon E. Banks and Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, are awaiting trial in the case.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus