HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall will open the 2017 football season at home against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 2.

Marshall’s schedule released Thursday includes nonconference road games at North Carolina State on Sept. 9 and at Cincinnati on Sept. 30.

Kent State will visit Huntington on Sept. 16.

Marshall’s Conference USA schedule will include home games against Old Dominion on Oct. 14, Florida International on Oct. 28, Western Kentucky on Nov. 11 and Southern Miss on Nov. 25.

Conference road games include Charlotte on Oct. 7, Middle Tennessee on Oct. 21, Florida Atlantic on Nov. 4 and Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 18.

