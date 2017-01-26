A Virginia teenager with the desire to serve his country has a tough choice ahead of him: He’s been accepted to all four of the main service academies.

The United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy, all have extended offers to Tim Park of Fairfax, Virginia. Getting accepted by one of the prestigious institutions is a feat, let alone all four.

“I would say when I was about 8 years old, there was a documentary on the History Channel talking about these four service academies and I thought to myself that day, ‘I want to do that,’” The Trinity Christian High School student told a local Fox affiliate on Thursday.

Jenny Park, Tim’s mother, told the station that she first saw the desire to serve in his eyes after a visit to Hawaii.

“In fact, I remember even younger than that age when we actually took him to Hawaii and we explained the whole history of how Japan attacked Pearl Harbor — I just saw the look on his face and that forever changed,” she said. “Then I could tell from then on that he really wanted to serve.”

Tim’s father serves in the U.S. Army Reserve and his grandfather, a doctor, gave free medical care to Korean War veterans.

“American soldiers landed on the beaches of Pusan and rescued him and his country,” the student said. “He gave free medical care to all Korean War veterans and their families as a way to repay what he called a debt of honor,” Tim said. “He started this legacy of service that I really want to continue.”

The all-star student was not coy when asked which service academy has the early edge.

“I’m honestly considering West Point as my number one at this point,” he told the station.

