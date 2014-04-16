The Pentagon’s plan to pit its $400 billion F-35B Joint Strike Fighter against the tried-and-true A-10 Thunderbolt II may happen as early as next year.

The latest update to the National Defense Authorization Act includes a stipulation that while Air Force officials cannot yet retire the iconic “Warthog,” they will be expected to set up a battery of tests to gauge each aircraft’s ability to perform close-air-support (CAS) missions.

The director of the Pentagon’s F-35 Integration Office was interviewed by Military.com on Wednesday to elaborate on the battle for CAS supremacy.

“It’ll be a very interesting test,” Air Force Brig. Gen. Scott L. Pleus told the website. “The A-10 was built to deal with tanks in Europe. A low, slow, big cannon on the front of it meant to destroy tanks and assist troops in contacts and do [CAS].”

The officer said F-35s include a smaller version of the 30 mm, seven-barrel GAU-8/A Avenger that has made the A-10 famous since the 1970s, but have added speed to enter more dangerous environments.

“The A-10 is a great CAS platform in a no-threat environment,” Brig. Gen. Scott L. Pleus said. “Where are you getting your bang for your buck? A single-platform A-10 that only does CAS and can’t do anything else and it has to be in an uncontested environment is probably not a realistic place for us to be continuing funding … for the future.”

The officer, whose history includes time spent as an F-16 pilot, said A-10s cannot get “within 20 miles” of their targets in environments with higher threat levels.

The Pentagon’s vision for the F-35 is to eventually have 2,443 ready to fly at any given moment.

