Washington Redskins president Bruce Allen didn’t mince words when he was asked about his team’s 2017 quarterback situation. It’s going to be Kirk Cousins, no doubt about it.

When Allen joined SiriusXM NFL Radio, he was asked on a scale of one to 10 how likely it would be that Cousins would be the quarterback. Allen went with a 10.

“Kirk’s our quarterback,” Allen said. “He played well the last two years, and I know there’s other speculation, but it doesn’t come from the Redskins.”

Additionally, in an interview with CSN’s JP Finlay, Allen added that he hasn’t begun contract negations with the 28-year-old upcoming free agent.

“We will, shortly,” Allen said on the actual start of the contract discussion. “It’s nothing to hurry into right now, but he knows our intent.”

“The goal is to get long-term,” Allen added.

Full video from my 1 on 1 with Bruce Allen, where he reveals #Redskins havent started talks with Kirk Cousins yet, but “he knows our intent” pic.twitter.com/dOVWsrllfD — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) January 26, 2017

The saga revolving around Cousins has seemingly grown with each day.

Washington has many options when it comes to negotiating with Cousins. They have an exclusive negotiating window with him until March 7, where a long-term deal can be banged out. The Redskins also have the option to give Cousins the franchise tag or a transition tag. If they franchise tag him, Cousins contract comes in at one year at $23.94 million dollars. The transition tag would allow Cousins to field other options, and if Cousins agrees to any terms from an outside team, Washington would have an opportunity to match the terms. Again, the transition tag would guarantee Cousins $23.94.

Should the Redskins exercise their right to a franchise, it would be the second year in a row Washington tagged Cousins.

Regardless of the outcome, Cousins is going to receive a lot of money.

If the Redskins opt not to use a franchise or transition tag and do not sign Cousins under contract by March 7, Cousins is open to test free agency and sign with whatever team gives him a mega-offer.

Cousins is partaking in Pro Bowl activities today, and, according to reporter Dave Richard, he would be happy to return to Washington, but is unsure of how it will all play out.

Kirk Cousins on returning to DC: “I’d love to build something in Washington, we’ll see if the decision-makers let that happen.” — Dave Richard (@daverichard) January 25, 2017

This past season, Cousins finished with a career-high 4,917 yards, a new franchise record and the second-consecutive season Cousins has set the mark. The total was good for third in the NFL behind New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Cousins also threw for 25 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions this season.

