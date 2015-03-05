The Super Bowl is a mega event that really kicks off the year. Many gather on Sunday for parties, betting on the game, eating tons of wings, drinking lots of beer and generally just have a good time.

In recent years, the Super Bowl has started to command over 100 million viewers across the nation, and Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will be no different.

With so many eyeballs staring at screens, it has become a haven for advertisers of all sorts of different companies, and commercials have become synonymous with the whole Super Bowl experience. It’s essentially an arms race between companies like Budweiser, Doritos, Ford and virtually every other notable company to see who can have the most humorous, the most touching, or perhaps more appropriately, the most talked about.

This year, a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl broadcast will cost an astounding $5 million. That’s a 57 percent increase in price from 2007, according to GoCompare.com. The website actually put together a list of useful things $5 million could buy you. So instead of having a silly 30-second advertisement, you could buy:

A 52,148 year subscription to Netflix.

1,002,004 bags of Doritos.

2,500,460 bottle of Budweiser.

2,500,000 bars of Snickers.

4,000,000 cans of Coke.

42,016 years of Spotify Premium subscription.

664,893 Kindle books.

