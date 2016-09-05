Twitter appears to have taken action Thursday after users reported being directed to President Trump’s personal account upon searching the platform for certain words and phrases including “fascist,” “bigot” and “tiny hands,” among others.

Along with “racist,” “douchebag” and “a––,” Twitter users who queried those words and others this week were advised to view Mr. Trump’s profile, Mashable reported first Monday.

The president’s Twitter account continued to be the first result displayed to users who searched the platform for those words and others through Wednesday evening. As of Thursday, however, his @realDonaldTrump account was no longer prominently advertised in response to those queries.

A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Gizmodo this week with regards to precisely how its search algorithm returns results. The tech website speculated, however, that Mr. Trump’s profile was triggered by the peculiar queries as a result of a SEO tactic sometimes referred to as a “Google bomb” — the same technique that caused former Sen. Rick Santorum’s name to take on new vulgar meaning online more than a decade ago.

“We don’t condone the practice of googlebombing, or any other action that seeks to affect the integrity of our search results, but we’re also reluctant to alter our results by hand in order to prevent such items from showing up,” former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer said in a 2005 interview while employed at Google.

Discussions involving the size of Mr. Trump’s hands emerged repeatedly during his campaign for the White House, spurring a particularly peculiar exchange between former presidential hopeful Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, during a debate last spring.

“He said if my hands were small, then something else is small,” Mr. Trump said during the debate. “I guarantee there is no problem.”

Between his personal profile and the @POTUS account passed down by former President Barack Obama, both of Mr. Trump’s two Twitter profiles are followed by millions of social media users. Nonetheless, Mr. Trump previously weighed abandoning Twitter upon entering the White House, but subsequently indicated in a recent with the U.K.’s Sunday Times that he won’t be ditching social media anytime soon.

“It’s working,” Mr. Trump said last week, “and the tweeting, I thought I’d do less of it, but I’m covered so dishonestly by the press, so dishonestly, that I can put out Twitter — and it’s not 140, it’s now 280 — I can go bing bing bing … and they put it on and as soon as I tweet it out. This morning on television, Fox — ‘Donald Trump, we have breaking news.’ “

