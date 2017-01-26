EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - The University of Oregon hired four Eugene police officers to provide a motorcycle escort for new football coach Willie Taggart on a recent tour of area high schools.

The Register-Guard newspaper (http://bit.ly/2kpgSzO ) reports the athletic department spent nearly $2,500 from its recruiting budget for the Jan. 13 escort.

Athletic department spokesman Craig Pintens says the escort was used because Taggart and his coaching staff had a limited amount of time to visit a number of schools as part of their recruiting effort and wanted to stay on schedule.

The escort led a pair of UO vehicles to eight high schools in Springfield and Eugene.

Eugene police spokesman John Hankemeier says the officers were what the department calls a “lead,” rather than an official escort. An official escort requires traffic to pull over.

