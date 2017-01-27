TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have hired former NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich as their quarterbacks coach and shifted Freddie Kitchens to running backs coach.

The team announced the moves in a release Friday.

Leftwitch played 10 NFL seasons with Jacksonville, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay before retiring after the 2012 season. He threw for 10,532 yards and 58 touchdowns with 42 interceptions.

Leftwich joined the Cardinals’ coaching staff last season as an intern.

Kitchens has been with Arizona since 2007, spending the past four seasons as quarterbacks coach. He previously worked for the Dallas Cowboys after six years as a college coach.

